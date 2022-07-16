INVESTMENT IN HEALTH IS INVESTMENT IN WEALTH – THISDAYLIVE

CONVERSATION WITH MY BILLIONAIRE FRIEND

(SESSION 24)

A few days before our usual meeting day, my Billionaire Friend called me to hint that he would like to share a thought that could be the subject of our next discussion if it was okay with me. I was all ears. He started with a question: Have you heard of the expression “health is wealth”? I answered in the affirmative and he then asked further: Do you know what it means?

My reply: “That is obvious enough. It means when you take care of your health, you are putting yourself in a position to build wealth”.

“That is correct,” he said, “but I want to stretch it a bit further, and if it is alright by you, we shall dwell more on it during our next meeting. I gave him my nod on the subject.

Once we settled down for the session, my Billionaire Friend took off from where we stopped our telephone conversation:

HEALTH IS WEALTH

“My boss, health is wealth is not just a cliché; it is at the core…