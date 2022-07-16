LP Promises to Support Youth Seeking Elective Positions – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Labour Party (LP), has said it would continue to support Nigerian Youths in their quest to bring positive change into governance in the country due to their unparalleled patriotism and intelligence.

The National Publicity Secretary of LP, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi said this in Abeokuta during the unveiling of the House of Representatives Candidate for Abeokuta South Federal constituency, Tolulope Phillips.

Arabambi expressed his excitement that majority candidates being paraded by the Labour Party for the 2023 elections are youths who possessed great qualities needed to salvage Nigeria from the current turbulent situation.

He said the present reality of politics in Nigeria undoubtedly portrays a system that was under siege by the actions, inactions and reactions of the ageing political drivers of this country in policy making and implementation.

He said “The current crop of leaders driving the economy of this…