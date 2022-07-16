No DSS Advisory Against Tinubu’s Running mate Before Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency Friday clarified that there is no advisory message from the Department of State Service (DSS) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Senator Kashim Shettima, the running mate of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a release entitled: “There is no DSS Advisory Before President Buhari On APC Running Mate, It’s a False Story”, issued Friday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency stated: “We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Governor Kashim Shettima as the Running Mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This so-called newspaper is like a deadly virus. Stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports”.