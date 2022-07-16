Osun Governorship Election 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

09:27am

Massive Turnout Amidst Heavy Security

Chuks Okocha in Osogbo

There is massive turnout of voters amid heavy security.

In most of the places visited by THISDAY, voters turnout was impressive.

Polling officials were ready as early as 8 am at the polling centres in Osogbo.

In some of the polling centres, voting have commenced.

No crisis or violence observed, but many people are apprehensive because of the fierce campaign by the leading parties ahead of the election.

09:19am

Election Officials Arrive Polling Units Early

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

At Ward 1, Ataoja A, Osogbo local government, voters were addressing themselves before the commencement of voting. At Ward 02, Unit 7, Oke-Bode in Atakumosa West Local Government, INEC officials and security operatives arrived as early as 7am with election materials and set up immediately.

Olakunle Muhammed, a residents of Osunjela commended electoral Officials for their early…