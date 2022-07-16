Oyetola Loses Govt House Polling Unit to Adeleke – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Osogbo 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Government House polling unit in Osogbo to Ademola Adeleke of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the governorship election score sheet for Agowande/ Oshogbo GRA/ Governor’s office polling unit  in Olorunda Local government prepared by Assistant Polling Officer (APO1), Nwachukwu Henrietta Chidinma,  PDP scored 117 votes while APC got 106 votes. 

Other parties and their scores are Accord Party 2, APM 1, PRP 1 and SDP 1.



Source: Thisday Newspaper

