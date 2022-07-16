Paving the Way for Other Young Authors – THISDAYLIVE

By Okechukwu Okafor

African literature has evolved over the past few years with lots of brilliant young Nigerian writers making waves in Nigeria and beyond. Some of these young writers are voracious readers who naturally develop a passion for writing from reading widely. Some are natural born writers whom writing come easily to.

Regardless of how our rising group of talented new era writers come to be, most of them look up to other young authors as role models.

For many people born in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, Adaeze Atuegwu – a teenager who became a household name when she authored and published 17 books at 17 years old in 1994, exemplified the saying that “age is just but a number” when it comes to great writing.

Atuegwu, whose first set of 17 books published in 1994-1995 sold millions of copies, is considered Nigeria’s youngest most prolific writer under 18 years old. By authoring many popular books in a short amount of time,…