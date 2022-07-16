Politics is about Good, Fair Leadership, Not Religion – THISDAYLIVE

* Northern Christians take protest to Buhari

*Obi can only become a President in Igboland, Says Shettima

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday waved aside the disapproval of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by its Christian members, declaring that “politics is about good and fair leadership not religion.”

On the same day, protesters under the aegis of All Christians Community of Northern Nigeria marched to the Presidential Villa to submit a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Also yesterday, the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, tore to shreds Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declaring that he could only become a President in Igboland, “but definitely not in Nigeria. Nigeria is too big for him to handle.”

Masari, who spoke while…