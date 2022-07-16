Sola Akinsiku Becomes 55th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja – THISDAYLIVE

Rotarian Sola Akinsiku has been installed as the 55th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja. The colourful investiture which also witnessed the induction of the new board of Directors for the 2022/2023 Rotary year held at the Lagos Sheraton hotel Ikeja last Sunday July 10, 2022.

The event also afforded the Club the opportunity of presenting awards to deserving personalities. The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, was awarded Peace Ambassador.

Also, Advertising Guru, Dr. Abiodun Olusina Shobanjo was conferred with a Special Recognition Award for Commitment to Humanitarian Services while the father of the day and also a Past President of the Club, Past Assistant Governor, (Chief) Olabintan Famutimi as well as the Guest Speaker, pioneer Managing Director of Seplat PLC and now Founder and Chairman of AA Holdings, Austin Avuru also received Special Recognition Awards for Commitment to Humanitarian Services.

Four other distinguished personalities namely,…