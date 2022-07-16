The Place Opens New Outlet in Egbeda – THISDAYLIVE

The Place Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading quick-service restaurants, is set to open a new outlet in Egbeda.

This announcement was made during a press briefing at their head office in Lekki on Friday.

According to the head of marketing, Susan Izenegu, the Egbeda outlet which is located along Idimu-Egbeda Road, would be launched on Monday, July 18 as an addition to the already existing 22 outlets presently in Nigeria.

Izenegu explained that The Place was poised to provide its customers with premium dining experience and exceptional customer service they don’t get in other restaurants.

“We can assure the people of Egbeda and its environs that they now have a quick-service restaurant they can rely on for a variety of mouth-watering, delicious and healthy meals,” Izenegu added that The Place is a place those who desire homemade meals can have their desires met.

“We encourage our esteemed customers to follow us on our new social media…