 Voter Registration Ends July 31, Says INEC – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Osogbo

With the judgement of the Federal High Court and all legal encumbrances removed, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the continuous voter registration exercise will officially end by July 31.

This was contained in a statement by INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Chairman, Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

According to Okoye, “The CVR is hereby extended for another two weeks until Sunday 31st July 2022, thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022).

“The exercise has also been extended to eight hours daily from 9.00a.m. – 5.00p.m. instead of the current duration of six hours (9.00a.m. – 3.00p.m.) daily; and

“The exercise is also extended to include weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) as against only weekdays,” Okoye disclosed.

According to the INEC national commissioner, the commission “appreciated that the…