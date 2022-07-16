VSF Donates Food, Medical Items, Solar Boreholes Worth N100m to Sokoto Communities – THISDAYLIVE

By Onuminya Ochowechi in Sokoto

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), a non governmental organization yesterday donated food and medical items to no fewer than three thousand households in Sokoto State.

It also donated power solar boreholes to three schools in the three senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the event the chairman of the organization Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) represented by the head of the fund’s COVID-19 taskforce  Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji  said the gesture was to ameoliate the economic hardship caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

She further disclosed that COVID-19 was not yet over, stressing that reports from NCDC  shows that there is  surge of the pandemic in the recent days.

” Just yesterday reports from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that two persons died as a result of COVID19 pandemic in the country she stated.

She noted that  there is need to protect and prevent ourselves of being infected…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

