We Don’t Examine Records in Nigeria, We Examine Titles – THISDAYLIVE

Prince Adewole Adebayo is a successful lawyer and businessman. He is on the ballot of the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Adebayo, in an interview on Arise News, states that Nigerians must check the records of all candidates in the coming elections, which he believes, would give the electorate a better perspective about the kind of person they want to vote for. Excerpts

Has your faith, in the midst of the discussion going on about the balance of both faiths for all political parties in the coming presidential elections, ever been questioned?

The person who questions my faith the most is me, because I know the precept of what it takes to be a Christian. As Christians and Muslims, it is important that what we do in private and public life should speak for us. We should not use religion to claim employment and votes. Religion should be used as moral guidance. Former president of the United States said the…