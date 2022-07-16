Wonder of the Seas Family Cruise in August – THISDAYLIVE

The Silverbird Group sponsored cruise ship travel for July and August taking off from Barcelona Spain is about to go on sail. Group President Guy Murray-Bruce was in Barcelona to ensure all plans were on course. Nduka Nwosu who has been following the progress report since inception reports.

The President of the Silverbird Group Guy Murray-Bruce flew into Barcelona recently to see things for himself, on plans on ground to welcome cruise participants on the platform of the Silverbird Group.

Murray-Bruce joined other international executives and partners who were invited for a grand tour of the vessel-Wonder of the Seas, and reports coming from Barcelona disclosed they were hosted to fine dining and dock at two islands during the weekend of May.

The tour allowed representatives of those who are confirmed for the holiday of July 24 and August 15th cruise, a sneak preview of what to expect this summer. “If you have not made up your mind…