Adeleke Wins in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North LGs – THISDAYLIVE

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda and Ife North local governments. All Progressives Congress candidate, Governor Isiaka Oyetola, scored the second highest votes. Below are results from the four local governments.

Obokun

APC 9,727

LP 11

PDP 13,575

SDP 04

Orolu

APC 9928

LP 32

PDP 10,282

SDP 09

Olorunda

APC 18,709

LP 63

PDP 21,350

SDP 46

Ife North

APC 9,964

LP 34

PDP 10,359

SDP 09