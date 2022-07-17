Afenifere Derides Buhari’s Charge to Army to Wipe out Terrorists – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has described the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the army to confront terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to countries in West Africa as a repetition of orders which no longer evokes substance as it was not backed up with the necessary wherewithal.

The president, while addressing the 247 graduating students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, last Thursday, had said: “Recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bore the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.”

He then charged the soldiers, who were led by the Commandant of the College, Oluwarotimi Tuwase, to consider it as part of their duty “to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth”.

There were also…