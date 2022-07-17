Hold Buhari Responsible for Violence in Nigeria, Ortom Tells US – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has called on the United States and the rest of the international community to hold the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari accountable for the spate of violence in Nigeria.

He made the call yesterday at the State Department, Washington DC while interacting with its officials, according to a statement by his aide, Mr. Peter Ichull.

Governor Ortom also said President Buhari and his government should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

He cited the series of threats he has been receiving and the attempt made on his life in March last year as signals that the presidency and its conspirators are after him.

Ortom pointed out that those who attacked him have not been prosecuted.

He stated that he was at the State Department to present the traumatised Nigerian victims’ side of the story after discovering that wrong narratives were being circulated across the…