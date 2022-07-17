Inspiring Mileage of Abdul Samad Rabiu – THISDAYLIVE

Recognising an opportunity to serve the citizens of one’s country is not an ability that is available to many. Even among the handful of prominent Nigerians that have this ability, only a remarkable few understand that the opportunity to serve is a privilege. This is one of the things that make the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul SamadRabiu, stand out. Unsurprisingly, the match towards global prominence has been smooth for the BUA man and inspiring for the rest of Nigeria as they watch him carve out a path for his countrymen.

The France-Nigeria Business Council which was established about a year ago to improve business relations between France and Nigeria has announced a new President. According to the news, President Emmanuel Macron of France has appointed Rabiu as the president of the prestigious council, granting him another year to improve the France-Nigeria business relations and help boost the economies of both countries.

