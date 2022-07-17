Jubilation as Adeleke Emerges Osun Governor-elect  – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

There was jubilation in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Ademola Adeleke, Sunday morning, as governor-elect after Saturday’s governorship election.

THISDAY reporter who moved round the state capital and Ede, the home town of the governor-elect reports that thousands of residents of Ede in Ede North and Ede South Local Government Areas thronged the streets to celebrate the victory of their son.

The popular Olaiya flyover was blocked by jubilant youths who trooped out in their numbers to celebrate the victory of the man whom they said had been consistent in contesting the seat of the governor of Osun State since 2018.

The Ede-born politician contested in 2018 under the same Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola where he lost after an inconclusive election declared by INEC.

Accidentally, after the re-run…