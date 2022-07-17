Much Ado About Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Alleged N455m Wristwatch … as Pictures Go Viral on Social Media – THISDAYLIVE

Sensational artist, Tems, sang a captivating song where she said that crazy things are happening. That song has become a soundtrack for a lot of the crazy things that are dominating the Nigerian corner of social media in recent times. Most recently, the craziest thing is none other than the alleged N455 million designer wristwatch worn by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and Nigerians are naturally shaking heads and giving the viral pictures of the Governor’s supposed extravagance the death state it deserves.

Viral pictures abound that show Governor Uzodimma greeting President Muhammadu Buhari while spotting a designer wristwatch that is allegedly worth a bit over N455 million. According to online native doctors, Uzodimma’s wristwatch looks exactly like the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Sky White Diamond 18-piece Limited which currently costs approximately $785,500 (or N455 million). Someone did the calculations and estimated that this amount of money is…