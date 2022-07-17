Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery – THISDAYLIVE

*To be discharged from Lagos hospital in days

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Saturday went through a successful thigh surgical operation carried out by a team of specialist doctors at an Ikeja hospital in Lagos.

The media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a release issued Saturday evening, disclosed that doctors who performed the surgical operation on Osinbajo to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

He added that the Vice President, who is in good condition, alert and well, will be discharged from the hospital in a matter of days.

Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos in a release titled “SUCCESSFUL MEDICAL TREATMENT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT”, signed by its Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, stated inter alia: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was admitted to the Duchess…