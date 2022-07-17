Osun People Have Spoken, Says Ayu – THISDAYLIVE

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu has congratulated the party’s candidate in Osun governorship election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his victory, saying the people of Osun has spoken.

Ayu said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, saying that the victory was attained in spite of numerous attempts by the State Government to frustrate the party.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“The convincing win of 403, 371 against Oyetola’s 375, 027 is ample proof of that.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and…