Won Lu‘le, PDP’s Adeleke Wins – THISDAYLIVE

*PDP wins 17 LGAs, APC 13*Akande loses LGA, Aregbesola boycotts poll, travels abroad

*Vote-buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in poll, say CSOs

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has defeated the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held yesterday.

Oyetola was backed by the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The results were announced by the Collation and Electoral Officers of each of the 30 LGAs with the approval of the Returning Officer for the 2022 Governorship Election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. Adeleke won in 17 LGAs while Oyetola won in 13 LGAs

Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who polled 375, 018 votes.

A breakdown of votes in each of the LGAs shows that…