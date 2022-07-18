All Set for Zenith Bank’s 7th Annual International Trade Seminar on Non-oil Export – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

The seventh Annual Edition of the Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar would be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, and virtually by 9.00 am.

The seminar with the theme: “Unlocking Opportunities in Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Business,” was part of Zenith Bank’s efforts to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiatives to grow the country’s non-oil export sector.

The seminar would draw participation from trade practitioners, local and foreign exporters, manufacturers, financial institutions, and government agencies.

According to a statement, the forum would provide an opportunity for all participants, including relevant government agencies, to explore ways to unlock the immense opportunities in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

The export seminar would feature a welcome address by the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, while the keynote speaker…