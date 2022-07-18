APC Chieftain, Emami,  Berates  Politicians Opposing  Muslim-Muslim Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has berated politicians who are against the presidential/ vice presidential ticket of the APC in the 2023 election.

He said that some of the prominent politicians, including governors and National Assembly members of the opposition parties, criticizing the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket on religious grounds, “ are just pretending to be Christians, because they rig elections and go to church for thanksgiving to cover up their misdeeds.”

Chief Emami spoke yesterday while inspecting the progress of work at his APC pressure group campaign office in Warri, meant for the actualisation of Tinubu/ Shettima presidency and Omo – Agege/ Osanebi governorship bids.

He noted that he was taught by his Christian parents that Christianity is anchored principally on showing genuine love to people, not preaching segregation and…