Army Repels Bandits Attack on Military Base on Niger Community – THISDAYLIVE

By Laleye Dipo

Scores of bandits on Monday morning attempted to invade the military base in Sarkinpawa town in the Munya local government area of Niger state but were repelled by soldiers according to reports from the area.

The Niger state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar confirmed to THISDAY on phone that the “attack took place but there is no casualty on the part of the soldiers

” The bandits suffered heavy losses, but i am yet to get the number of people that were killed”, Umar said before adding that the Brigade Commander confirmed the incident to him.

The Chairman of the local Government Alhaji Garba Mohammed when also contacted confirmed the attack saying the terrorists invaded the camp on foot.

According to Garba Mohammed, the terrorists demobilised the vehicles and motorcycles in the camp and started Shouting Alahu Akbar before embarking on sporadic shooting.

Mohammed confirmed that the…