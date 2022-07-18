ASO Savings & Loans Repositions, Holds AGM  – THISDAYLIVE

* Shareholders ratify appointments of seven new directors

In its bid to remain the Mortgage Bank of choice in Nigeria, ASO Savings & Loans Plc has held its 16th and 17th annual general meeting (AGM) in the ancient commercial city of Kano.

The AGM held Wednesday approved the accounts of the 2013 and 2014 financial year and ratified the appointment of Risikatu Ladi Ahmed as the Managing Director/CEO by shareholders based on approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) effective from 1st of May, 2021.

The shareholders also ratified the appointments of seven new executive directors namely Abdul Kofarsauri (non -executive), Umar IIiya Damagum (non – executive), Isiyaku Ismaila (non – executive), Daniel Dayo Kunle (independent director), Henry Semenitari (independent director) and two executive directors namely Richard Femi Bello and Enesi Makoju.

The shareholders, by consensus, appointed a boardroom guru and President of the Association of the…