Crisis of Confidence Hits Maritime Transport Unions, Associations as Key Members Pull Out – THISDAYLIVE

A crisis of confidence has hit the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) following the constant breach of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by members of COMTUA allegedly by some members, especially the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Some of the key members of COMTUA, Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Nigerian Association of Road transport (NARTO), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have consequently withdrawn their memberships of the body.

MWUN had in a letter to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), dated March 10, 2022, signed by the Secretary General, Felix S. Akingboye, a copy of which was seen by THISDAY, drawn the attention of the NPA Managing Director to the development in COMTUA.

