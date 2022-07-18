Defence Chief Hails Nigerian Military Officers for Peace in Liberia – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Staff (COS), Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Major General Prince Charles Johnson III, weekend showered encomiums on the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for playing a vital role in the restoration of peace and stability in Liberia.

He also paid glowing tributes to late Lt Gen LN Yusuf and Major General SA Abdurrahman, who served as the first and second COS of the new AFL before handing over to an indigenous COS.

Johnson gave the commendation and tributes when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He said that Nigeria and Liberia have had long standing defence and bilateral relations, admitting that, “today Liberia has witnessed seventeen years of relative peace and stability because of the sacrifices of men and women of the AFN, for which Liberia is ever grateful and indebted to Nigeria”. As an expression of Liberia’s depth of gratitude, he…