Developed Countries Urged to Free Africa from Shackles of Debt – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The only way for Africa to be freed from the shackles of debt and get its development back on track is if the continent is assisted by developed countries, private financial institutions and international multilateral financial institutions.

This was this submission from an international online seminar with the theme, “Africa’s Debt Situation and China’s Responses,” organised by the Shanghai Institute of International Studies (SIIS).

The seminar held at the weekend had in attendance experts and professionals from international organisations, enterprises, Chinese and foreign think tanks and representatives from universities, where they discussed two major topics: ‘Assessing the debt situation in Africa, and China’s role in the African debt issue.’

The participants stressed the need to take stronger actions in providing financial support to developing countries and alleviating their debt.

The seminar aimed to deepen…