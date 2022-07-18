Firms Partner to Expand Strategic Communications in Africa – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

Nigerian and Botswana-based advocacy and strategic communications firm, Gatefield, has announced a partnership with Muyi Consulting Group, a Uganda-based strategic management consultancy that specialises in policy, communications, philanthropy, and technology to contribute to social impact on the African continent.

The Gatefield-Muyi strategic partnership is expected to positively change Africa through strategic communications.

The two contemporary, impact-driven firms said the deal will increase the footprint of their work across Africa.

The are bound by their commitment to contribute to social impact on the continent as strategic partners.

The collaboration will not only expand their geographical reach to East, West, and Southern Africa, but also allow them to scale their operations by leveraging the vast talent pools of both companies.

The partnership was disclosed in a statement signed by both

Lead Strategist,…