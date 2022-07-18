Gombe Governor Flags off Sale,  Distribution of Subsidised Fertilizer for 2022 Farming Season – THISDAYLIVE

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has flagged off sale and distribution of fertilizers for 2022 farming season at Dukul, Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Speaking during the ceremony Saturday, the governor said that distribution of subsidised fertilizers was part of his campaign promises aimed at boosting agriculture, ensuring food security, providing employment and broadening the revenue base of the state.

Governor Inuwa said about 7,500 tonnes of fertilizers have already been procured for onward distribution to local farmers at the grassroots.

Speaking on the pattern of the distribution, the governor said: “In line with our normal practice, fertilizer will be supplied directly to the local government areas for onward sale and distribution through the polling units so as to reach the grassroots”.

To ensure the commodity reaches its intended beneficiaries, the governor directed…