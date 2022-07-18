Group Urges More Sensitisation on Effects of Vote Trading – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), on Sunday, urged stakeholders to sensitise the citizenry on their rights to exercise their civic duty and shun vote trading.

Chief Executive Officer for Gender and Election Watch (GEW) Room of the NWTF,

Mrs Mufuliat Fijabi, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Fijabi said the organisation was in Osun to observe, gather information and carry out analysis about women and men’s participation in the governorship election from a gender perspective.

She said they deployed 50 accredited observers and citizens observers across the 30 Local Government Areas of Osun to observe the governorship election.

According to her, we noted the occurrence of voter inducement in some polling units in a veiled manner.

” Voters were observed to stylishly point or raise their ballot papers to party agents at polling units to show who they voted for and thereafter, proceeded to get their cash reward.

”…