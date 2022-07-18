Lagos  Restates Commitment to Promotion of Financial Inclusion – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s commitment towards closing the financial gap through direct financial support and policies to promote inclusion.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in Lagos at the grand opening of the Emerging Africa Campus and fourth anniversary of Emerging Africa Group(EAG), said the administration is working to ensure the citizenry have financial access to enable them pursue their dreams, ideas, and innovations that are investable, future thinking and solution providing.

He also stated that in pursuit of seeking financial and economic independence for the people of Lagos, the state government created platforms such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council (LASRIC) and others.

He revealed that through these initiatives the administration is rolling out millions of Naira in grants and…