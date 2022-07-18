Mobilise Grassroots for Atiku/Okowa, South-South Group Charged – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The South-South zonal office of the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO) has been urged to ensure that the Peoples’ Democratic Patry’s (PDP) presidential ticket bearers would emerge successful at the 2023 presidential election in the country.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Nkechi Enumah-Chukura, gave the charge while addressing state members of the group in Asaba at the weekend.

A 19-member State Team and 25 local government area coordinators saddled with the mandate to mobilise support for the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were recently unveiled at a ceremony in Asaba on the authority of the ASO’s Director-General, Abubakar Babawo.

Babawo said: “The group (ASO) is charged with ensuring massive grassroots mobilisation of voters in the state and properly educate voters on what the Atiku/Okowa ticket represents for a united and better Nigeria.”

However, Dr. Enumah-Chukura, who also…