NDLEA Arrests Three over Oman-bound Narcotics in Fetish Bowls – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a woman and two men in connection with an attempt to smuggle drugs into Oman in fetish bowls.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, operatives of the agency arrested a 27-year-old alleged drug queen, Mrs. Opoola Mujidat, for planting drugs concealed in fetish bowls containing scary native black soap and sponge on two Oman-bound male passengers at the departure hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Babafemi said the passengers, Raji Kazeem and Akinbobola Omoniyi, were travelling together to Oman, a country in the Middle East, on Ethiopian Airlines flight last Monday when they were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the airport; a search of their luggage revealed wraps of cannabis sativa hidden in bowls of native black soap and sponge packed into a bag containing…