Nigeria’s Oldest Airline, Aero Contractors, Shuts down Flight Operations – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has announced the suspension of flight operations.

The airline in a statement said this was due to challenging operational environment.

In May, THISDAY reported that the airline, which had operated for 61years, might go under.

The company in a statement said, “Due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on our daily operations, the management of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd. wish to announce the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger services operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This does not in any way affect the maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircraft are…