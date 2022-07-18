NLC Vows to Go Ahead with Nationwide Protest over Closure of Universities – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its resolve to hold a two-day national protest to demand the immediate reopening of the country’s public-owned tertiary institutions which had been shut down for five months.

The resolution by the NLC came just as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Usman Danfodio University chapter has debunked claims by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige that its medical lecturers have backed out of the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university lecturers’ union.

The NLC accused the federal government of not negotiating in good faith to resolve the crisis in Nigeria’s public Universities

The Labour movement had at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, on June 30, 2022, threatened to embark on a nationwide protest to compel, “the federal government to conclude the ongoing negotiation with trade unions…