Osun People Have Expressed Their Will Through Ballot, It Must Matter, Be Respected – THISDAYLIVE

*Congratulates PDP’s Adeleke on electoral victory

*Reiterates commitment to credible electoral system

*Atiku, Ayu, Saraki, Diri, Obaseki, Obi, others salute winner

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale, Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, George Okoh in Makurdi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, described the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as an expression of the will of the people through ballot, which must matter and be respected.

The president, who congratulated Adeleke, as well as commended the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders, however, reiterated his commitment to a credible electoral system in the country.

This is as congratulatory messages, have continued to come for…