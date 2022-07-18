Police Confirm REC’s Report on Forgery, Perjury  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu

The Police said it has established a case of fogery and perjury against the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Stephen Ntukekpo.

It, however, absolved the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mike Igini of any complicity in the case.

The Police investigation on the allegation of forgery and perjury has also confirmed that Mr. Augustine Ekanem was duly elected as the State Chairman of APC during the party’s recent congress.

It further stated that from the facts and available evidence in the case filed before it, a prima facie case of impersonation and forgery was

established against Ntukekpo and advised that he should be charged to court.

These were excerpts from the legal advice from the Police legal unit forwarded to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Force Criminal Investigation Department, for the prosecution of Ntukekpo over allegation of forgery and…