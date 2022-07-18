Police Nab Suspected Robbers, Drug Peddlers, Cultists in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two criminal suspects, Olusesan Segun and Kareem Gbenga, for alleged drug peddling, robbery and cultism.

The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Morounkeji Adesina, made the revelation in Ado Ekiti, the state capital yesterday in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu.

The CP said the suspects were arrested by the police at the popular and dangerous Atikankan spot located within Ado Ekiti capital city.

Adesina added that dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects during the operation carried out by his men.

He said following credible intelligence received by his officers, detectives from the Command swooped on a criminal hideout and arrested the suspects, while other members of the gang fled the scene.

The police commissioner said: “Items recovered from them included one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, one…