1,360 Killed, 51,000 Rendered Homeless in South-east by Military in 20 Months – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A civil rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has alleged that security operatives in Nigeria have killed no fewer than 1,360 persons and rendered 51,000 people homeless in the South-east region in 20 months.

The group stated this in a statement made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday by its Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi.

The group said about 150 communities in Igbo land have been raided within the period, and about 1,400 homes destroyed.

The statement read: “Soldiers of the Nigerian military and others, including various police crack squads and their allied Ebubeagu government militias, deployed in Igbo parts of the eastern Nigeria between October 2020 and June 2022 have raided 150 communities, burnt or destroyed 1,450 defenseless civilians’ homes.

“They have forced 51,000 out of their ancestral homes, killed 1,360,…