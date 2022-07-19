AfDB, SEC Collaborate on Market Surveillance  Project With $460,000 Grant – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

In a bid to modernise Nigeria’s capital markets and ensure that it is well positioned to support economic transformation driven by private sector investment, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) have signed an agreement for a grant worth $460,000 on market surveillance system project.

The grant is to finance technical assistance and capacity building for capital markets development under the “Nigeria Securities Market Surveillance System Project”.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director General, AfDB, Mr. Lamin Barrow said the grant from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund (CMDTF) – a multi-donor trust fund administered by the African Development Bank-and supported by the Ministry of Finance of Luxembourg and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Cooperation of the Netherlands, will support the acquisition, installation and deployment of a real-time automated securities…