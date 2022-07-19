Another Rivers APC Chieftain, Tolofari, Resigns – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, George Fubara Tolofari, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tolofari in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of his APC Ward 12, Bonny Local Government Area yesterday, said he decided to quit the party because he was no longer convinced of the APC led federal government promises to salvage the country of insecurity, corruption and injustice.

Tolofari, who is a strong supporter of the immediate past Transport Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, noted that the mentioned vices has continued to threaten the existence of Nigeria as a nation.

He said: “Joining the APC was based on personal conviction, but having reviewed the general state of affairs of the APC led government in the country, I’m no longer convinced of my continued stay in the party.The APC came on the mantra of anti-corruption, justice, equity and insecurity. But today that hope is…