FG launches Nigerian National Game – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, have led other top government officials in the country, to launch the Nigerian National Game (NNG).

A statement by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), said nthe event which took place at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, in Abuja had in attendance, its Director General, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, officials of the lottery commissions of some African countries, such as Ghana, Cote d’ivoire and Niger Republic, as well as other dignitaries.

The launch was put togerher by the NLRC in partnership with Elrae Technologies, to boost jobs and wealth creation in the country.

Hon. Gbajabiamila, in his remarks, urged NLRC to ensure the integrity of the game while also warning against irresponsible gaming and addiction.

Akume, while speaking at the launch and…