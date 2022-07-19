FG Urges Synergy, Information Sharing in Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing War – THISDAYLIVE

* As GIABA commends Nigeria’s leadership role

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has called for synergy and information sharing among stakeholders in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing in the West Africa sub-region.

The call was predicated on the need for effective collaboration, owing to new and dynamic methods deployed in round tripping ill-gotten wealth around the globe.

Vice-Chairman of the Compliance Institute of Nigeria, Mr Buhari Isah, made the call at the ongoing 2022 West Africa Compliance Summit, taking place in Abuja.

The summit organized by Inter-Govermental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) drew participants from member states of the West Africa sub-region.

Isah, in a Keynote address, stressed the need for stakeholders in West Africa to come together and develop effective policies and mechanism that would effectively checkmate illicit financial flow not only in the…