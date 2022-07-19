How They Shaped Osun Governorship Poll – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha

Last weekend’s governorship election in Osun State, was a keenly contested exercise, which threw up quite a surprise, and further left in its trail, natural expectations – winners and losers – but, with a different mix.

Save for some major and defining amendments to the Electoral Act, which introduced a good use of technology and by implications, plugged avenues for electoral manipulations, there was actually very few distinguishing markers between the 2018 governorship election in the state and the one held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, was the candidate to beat in both elections. However, while there were alleged manipulations in 2018, after the stalemate, which resulted in a rerun and the eventual victory of the outgoing governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the 2022 experience played slightly differently.

Like the 2018 election, the build-up to last…