New Champions Crowned  in Douye Diri Scrabble Championships  – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel

Akwa Ibom-born Nsikak Etim has emerged the new champion of the Masters category in the second edition of the Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship which ended last night in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The player recorded 12 wins at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in the Bayelsa State capital with a plus 1082 cumulative spread to win the trophy and N500,000 star prize and the winner’s trophy.

Etim dethroned Oshevire Avwenagha won the maiden edition with 11 victories of 617 cumulative at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Centre, Onopa.

Akpofure Orughele from Delta State won the intermediate category while Jacob Jonah was the winner of the veterans’ category, just as Burogha Douglas from Bayelsa State was the opens event champions.

There was also a new champion in the student category as Adeleke John from Federal Government College Odi dethroned Ikoko David who won the category last year. Young chess prodigy,…