NUC Seeks VCs’ Support to End Protracted Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities’ Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has urged vice chancellors of Nigerian universities to help government in bringing to an end the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Rasheed made this call yesterday in Abuja at the 2022 Retreat for Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities’ and Directors of Inter-university Centres.

He described university education as fundamental to the success of any economy since nations all over the world explore teaching, research and community service for their development aspirations and goals.

He emphasised the need to put in place measures that could identify challenges and come up with solutions to reposition the university system.

Rasheed said: “This year’s retreat is bordering on area of threat and uncertainty in our public universities, due to the unfortunate strike, especially as…