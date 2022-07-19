NURTW Members Attack Drivers over Hike in Ticket Fees in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Suspected members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Udu, near Warri, attacked several mini bus drivers yesterday over for resisting the payment of the newly increased daily ticket fees of N600 at Ugbolokposo junction in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

Several mini buses were destroyed with many drivers sustaining injuries as their attackers descended on them with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses, iron bars and bottles.

Narrating their ordeals, some of the injured drivers said the suspected members of NURTW unleashed mayhem on them over increase in the price of ticket.

A driver identified as Alfred Wilson, who spoke journalists on his hospital bed at Agbarho Central Hospital where he’s undergoing treatment, said he narrowly escaped death by the whiskers.

Wilson said: “We use to pay N400 daily but it was recently increased without any notice to N500, just today (yesterday)…