Ondo NMA Decries Exodus of Doctors, Tasks Akeredolu on Regular Payment of Salaries – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) yesterday decried the mass exodus of doctors in the state over alleged irregular payment of salary and conditions of service for health workers in the state.

The Chairman of the state NMA, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe, who spoke at the inauguration of a medical clinic built by the association located at Ilekun Housing Estate in Akure, the state capital, cited irregular payment of the salaries of medical doctors as the reason for the poor state of the health sector in the state.

The NMA chairman said: “Our welfare has been very challenging because as we speak, the last salary we collected was in March 2022. The 2021 one month backlog of salary is still there. So, this has caused a lot of hardship for our members and it has caused lots of them to leave the state.

“It is even affecting employment in the state. When you want to employ somebody and he asked about the…